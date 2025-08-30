 Former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar Applies For Rajasthan MLA Pension, Eligible For ₹42,000 Per Month At Age 74
Former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar Applies For Rajasthan MLA Pension, Eligible For ₹42,000 Per Month At Age 74

IANSUpdated: Saturday, August 30, 2025, 02:00 PM IST
article-image
Jagdeep Dhankhar | File Pic

Jaipur: Former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has applied for a pension as a former Member of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly.

The Assembly Secretariat has initiated the process for approving his application.

Dhankhar, who recently resigned from the post of Vice President, had earlier served as an MLA from Rajasthan.

Dhankhar was elected to the 10th Rajasthan Legislative Assembly in 1993 from the Kishangarh constituency in Ajmer district on a Congress ticket. His tenure as an MLA lasted until 1998.

During this period, he also served as a member of the Assembly's Rules Committee from 1994 to 1997.

As per the rules, every former MLA in Rajasthan is entitled to a monthly pension of Rs 35,000.

In addition, there are provisions for an age-related increase. A former MLA who is above 70 years of age is eligible for an additional 20 per cent pension, while those above 80 years receive a 30 per cent hike.

Dhankhar, who is currently 74 years old, qualifies for the 20 per cent increase.

This means that instead of Rs 35,000, he will receive around Rs 42,000 per month as a pension.

If he crosses the age of 80 in the future, his pension amount will further increase by 30 per cent, in line with the rules.

Confirming the development, Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani said that Dhankhar's application for pension as a former MLA has been received, and the necessary proceedings are underway. Once the formalities are completed, he will start receiving the pension.

Dhankhar has had a long and distinguished career in public life.

Apart from serving as an MLA in Rajasthan, he has also been a Member of the Lok Sabha and held ministerial positions at the Centre.

His elevation to the office of Vice President of India in 2022 marked the peak of his political journey. With his latest application, he now joins the list of former legislators entitled to pension benefits from the Rajasthan Assembly.

