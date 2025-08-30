 Major Breakthrough! Security Forces Neutralises Terrorist Bagu Khan, Responsible For Over 100 Infiltration, In Gurez Encounter
Two terrorists were killed on Saturday in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Gurez. Among the slain terrorists was Hizbul Mujahideen commander Bagu Khan.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Saturday, August 30, 2025, 02:02 PM IST
article-image
Encounter (File Image) | X

Srinagar: In a major breakthrough for security forces, two terrorists were killed on Saturday in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Gurez. Among the slain terrorists was Hizbul Mujahideen commander Bagu Khan. He was popularly known as "human GPS" and Samandar Chacha. He and his associate were reportedly shot dead during an infiltration attempt from the Nowshera Naar area.

Khan was responsible for facilitating more than 100 infiltration attempts in the Gurez sector, reported India Today, citing sources. Due to his knowledge of the terrain in the sector, he was a well-known face in the terror circles.

He was actively involved in terrorist activities for over 25 years. He was a resident of Muzaffarabad in the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

