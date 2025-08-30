‘Revenge Against God’: 45-Year-Old HIV-Positive Man Arrested For Robbing Temple Donation Boxes In Chhattisgarh’s Durg

Ai-generated image | FPJ

Durg: A bizarre incident has come to light from Chhattisgarh's Durg, where a 45-year-old man was arrested on Thursday for stealing money from temple donation boxes, a crime he had allegedly been committing for nearly a decade. According to NDTV, the man described his actions as an "act of revenge against God."

The accused, who is HIV-positive, told police that he blamed God for his condition, calling it an “act of God.” He claimed he stole from temples to “take revenge for his fate and show God his place.”

Contacted HIV During Jail-Term In 2012

Police revealed that the man contracted HIV during a year-long prison sentence following his arrest in a 2012 assault case.

Lost Faith In Religon After Contacting HIV

The accused told the police he lost faith in religion after contracting the virus.

According to Police, the man has confessed to at least 10 thefts from temples across Durg and its outskirts, though he is suspected of being involved in more.

Stole Only Cash

The accused’s modus operandi involved stealing only cash from temple donation boxes, deliberately leaving behind any jewellery. To avoid identification through CCTV footage, he would change his clothes before and after each theft, and consistently parked his Jupiter scooter at a distance from the crime scene.

The latest theft took place when he broke into a Jain temple on the outskirts of Durg on the intervening night of August 23–24. He was detained the next day and later sent to 14-day judicial custody following his formal arrest.

Surviving Through Theft

The accused had been unemployed for a long period and relied on theft as his primary means of livelihood. He justified targeting temples by claiming that, since the offerings were made to God, he saw no harm in using that money to survive. He purchased a two-wheeler using money obtained from the thefts and used it for stealing.