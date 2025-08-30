Uttar Pradesh News: Minister Rajnath Singh, CM Yogi Adityanath Inaugurate Defence Equipment, Drone Manufacturing And Aerospace Test Facility In Noida; VIDEO

Rajnath Singh and CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurate Noida’s defence manufacturing and aerospace test facility | X - @myogiadityanath

Gautam Buddha Nagar, August 30: Taking a significant leap towards realizing the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat in the defence sector, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday inaugurated the defence equipment and drone manufacturing unit, aircraft engine, and defence aerospace test facility in Gautam Buddha Nagar. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was present at the event.

CM Yogi Highlights Strength and Security

Calling the project a milestone in shaping Noida into a defence hub, CM Yogi said: “A nation becomes strong only by striking a balance between 'shastra' and 'shaastra', and Uttar Pradesh is playing a leading role in defence production.”

He added that the new facilities, including advanced drone manufacturing, would prove to be a milestone in shaping Noida into a defence hub, elevating national security to new heights.

"The new facilities, including advanced drone manufacturing, would boost national security against electronic warfare, ensuring India no longer remains dependent on foreign powers," he remarked further.

The Chief Minister recalled India’s changing warfare patterns since Independence, citing Operation Sindoor as a turning point that showcased India’s strength and underlined the need to prepare for future challenges.

Quoting Guru Dronacharya and Maharana Pratap, he emphasized that peace is secured only through strength: “When the nation is protected with shastra, only then can shaastra flourish.”

Expanding Uttar Pradesh’s Defence Ecosystem

Yogi Adityanath also highlighted Uttar Pradesh’s growing role in the defence sector, with nine operational ordnance factories and several defence PSUs.

He noted that under PM Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s guidance, two new defence manufacturing centres have been sanctioned, one of them in UP. Six nodes—Aligarh, Agra, Kanpur, Lucknow, Jhansi, and Chitrakoot—are being developed over 12,500 acres.

Referring to Lucknow’s BrahMos missile centre, the CM stated: “Lucknow’s smile was incomplete until the echo of the missile reached the enemy’s ears. In Operation Sindoor, BrahMos showcased its capability.” He also cited other projects such as the DDL centre in Jhansi, AK-203 unit in Amethi, and Escort facility in Hardoi.

Drone Exhibition and Aerospace Showcase

At the Noida event, Rajnath Singh and Yogi Adityanath toured a drone exhibition showcasing advanced drones and electronic warfare systems. The aircraft engine and aerospace test facility were also inaugurated, marking a key step in indigenous testing and development.

Dignitaries Present at the Event

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar, Defence Production Secretary Sanjeev Kumar, MP Mahesh Sharma, and senior officials from the defence department were among those present.

