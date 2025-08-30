 Uttar Pradesh News: CM Yogi Adityanath Conducts Aerial Survey Of Flood-Hit Areas In Ghazipur; VIDEO
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Saturday, conducted an aerial survey of flood-affected areas in Ghazipur after his visit to Varanasi and instructed officials to ensure that people face no inconvenience during the crisis.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, August 30, 2025, 05:56 PM IST
article-image
CM Yogi Adityanath conducts aerial survey of flood-affected areas in Ghazipur to oversee relief measures | PTI

Ghazipur, August 30: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Saturday, conducted an aerial survey of flood-affected areas in Ghazipur after his visit to Varanasi and instructed officials to ensure that people face no inconvenience during the crisis.

Relief and Safety Measures Directed

The CM directed divisional and district officials to remain on constant alert and make timely arrangements for food, water, health services, and shelter for the affected population.

Special Focus on Livestock and Medical Supplies

He stressed special focus on cattle feed, clean drinking water, and medical supplies, while ordering adequate stock of medicines, anti-snake venom and anti-rabies vaccines in flood-hit villages.

Government Assurance to Citizens

Yogi Adityanath assured that the state government stands firmly with every citizen in this hour of disaster and emphasized accelerating relief and rescue operations to provide immediate assistance to the victims.

