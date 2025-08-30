 Uttar Pradesh News: CM Yogi Adityanath Holds Janata Darshan In Varanasi, Hears Over 100 Citizens’ Grievances
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday held a Janata Darshan at the Circuit House in Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s parliamentary constituency, where he personally heard grievances of over 100 residents and directed officials to ensure speedy redressal.

Saturday, August 30, 2025
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath |

Varanasi, August 30: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday held a Janata Darshan at the Circuit House in Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s parliamentary constituency, where he personally heard grievances of over 100 residents and directed officials to ensure speedy redressal.

CM Meets Citizens Personally

Yogi Adityanath went to each complainant, received applications and handed them to concerned officials—including the Commissioner, Police Commissioner and District Magistrate—while instructing them to resolve issues promptly and provide feedback.

Complaints Covered Wide Range

The grievances ranged from sewer connections, road construction and land disputes to demands for compensation, a digital library for the blind, and affordable halls for artists. Complaints related to police functioning and revenue matters were also raised.

Citizen-Centric Governance Emphasised

The Chief Minister said the government’s foremost aim is to “serve, protect and respect citizens” and stressed that efforts are continuously being made to bring happiness to every household.

Interaction With Children

During the interaction, Yogi also engaged with children accompanying complainants, asking about their studies and encouraging them to work hard for a bright future.

Officials and Ministers Present

Government ministers, local representatives, and senior administrative and police officials were present at the Janata Darshan.

