Karnataka Shocker: Father Arrested For Honour Killing Of 18-Year-Old Daughter In Kalaburgi, Body Burnt To Destroy Evidence

Father Arrested For Honour Killing Of 18-Year-Old Daughter In Kalaburgi, Body Burnt To Destroy Evidence

Bengaluru, Aug 30: In a horrific incident, a father has been arrested at Kalaburgi in Karnataka for alleged 'honour killing' of his 18-year-old daughter and burning her body to destroy evidence.

Though no one from the village lodged a complaint with the police, an assistant sub-inspector of the jurisdictional police station heard the rumours and investigated the issue before registering an FIR.

Victim Wanted to Marry Outside Caste

The incident took place at Melukunda village, which is almost in the outskirts of the Kalaburgi city. Kavitha Kollur (18) of the village had fallen in love with Malappa Pujari, an autorickshaw driver. While Kavitha belonged to the Lingayat community, Malappa belonged to Kuruba community.

A few days ago, the family members learnt about the love affair and questioned Kavitha. Kavitha said that she had decided to marry Malappa and was stubborn about her decision. She also threatened to walk away from home and marry Malappa.

Her father Shankar Kollur tried to dissuade her from continuing the relationship. When Kavitha did not listen, he strangled her inside the house itself. With the help of his nephew Sharanappa and another relative Datappa, Shankar poured pesticide inside Kavitha's mouth and told everyone that she had committed suicide by consuming pesticide.

Without even informing the police, they burnt the body in a field belonging to Shankar's brother Mahalingappa.

Suspicion Over Lingayat Rituals Leads to Probe

However, the assistant sub-inspector of Faridabad police station heard about a Lingayat girl's body being burnt, he grew suspicious as among the Lingayat community, last rites are performed by burying and not burning. When he started digging the background of the girl and her family, he heard the rumour about the love relationship.

He registered an FIR and learning about the FIR, Shankar Kollur, his nephew Sharanappa, relative Datappa and brother Mahalingappa went absconding. The police have tracked down Shankar and are on the look out for three others.

MARRIED MAN ARRESTED FOR RAPING MINOR NEIGHBOUR, WHO GAVE BIRTH TO A CHILD IN HOSTEL

Meanwhile, Yadgir police have arrested a 29-year-old married man, who had raped a 17-year-old girl, who gave birth to a child in her hostel.

Crime Hidden Until Childbirth

The girl, who was a class 10 student at a residential school at Shahapur had given birth to a baby boy in the hostel toilet. Till the day she gave birth to the child, no one knew she was pregnant.

Based on the complaint from the hostel warden, the Shahapur police questioned the girl. The girl revealed that she was raped by her neighbour nine months ago, when she had gone to her village for holidays. He had even threatened the girl to kill her, if she told anyone about the incident.

POSCO Case Filed

Her neighbour was already married and his wife had given birth to a child recently. The police have booked him under POSCO Act.