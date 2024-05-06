MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP Running Short Of Breath In Rajgarh, Morena, Gwalior

Congress Vs BJP | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has won 27 and 28 Lok Sabha seats out of 29 in the state in 2014 and 2019, respectively. But it is short of breath three seats in the third phase of the ongoing election.

The BJP had a cakewalk in these three seats in the past two parliamentary polls.

The ruling party looks worried about the Rajgarh, Gwalior and Morena seats.

The BJP is making special efforts for these three seats. Former chief minister Digvijaya Singh who has thrown his hat into the ring in Rajgarh has disturbed BJP’s all calculation.

When the BJP gave tickets to the candidates, it hoped that the party would easily defeat Singh. But because of Singh’s hard work and emotional appeals, the ruling party looks worried in this constituency.

Another trouble for the ruling party is that there is resentment against BJP candidate Rodmall Nagar.

Likewise, the caste equation in Morena and Gwalior is weighing heavy on the BJP.

Apart from caste equations, the voters in Gwalior are not happy with party’s Lok Sabha candidate Bharat Singh Kushwaha who lost the assembly election.

Against Kushwaha, the Congress has fielded Praveen Pathak who is giving a tough fight to his rival.

Similarly, in Morena, BJP’s Shivmangal Singh Tomar is considered weaker than Congress candidate Satyapal Singh Sikarwar.

Weighing the danger the party is facing in this constituency, the BJP brought Congress legislator Ramniwas Rawat to its camp.

The BJP team has been put on alert in these seats. As soon there are reports of low turnout of voters from the BJP-dominated areas, the party leadership in Bhopal will talk to their local leaders.

If the voting percentage goes down further, the ruling party may be in trouble.

The Election Commission is worried about whether the polling will be peaceful in Bhind and Morena.

The BJP is, however, sitting pretty in six other seats – Bhopal, Vidisha, Sagar, Betul, Bhind and Guna.