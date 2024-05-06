MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Young Voters Reach Home Town To Cast Ballot

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A few youths, working or studying in other states, reached their home town in Madhya Pradesh to cast ballot on Tuesday. They took leave from office and college. Some agreed to work from home, others availed compensatory offs.

Excerpts:

Take a break from internship

I am pursuing MBA from IIBS, Bengaluru. I have to cast a vote so I took four- day leave from college. I reached Bhopal on Monday and will be back on Tuesday after casting vote. It was tough to take leave for four days, especially during the internship period but I did so because voting is crucial for me. It allows me to participate in shaping the future of our country. It is a responsibility and I take it seriously. Every vote counts and I want to ensure that my voice is heard in a democratic process.

Shreya Pillai, 24, student

Work from home

I work for a law firm in Bengaluru. I don’t want to miss my vote. So I came to Bhopal on Sunday for this. I was not getting leave from office, so I decided to do work from home. This will be my second vote in general election. I cast my first vote in 2019. I visited app Who is My Neta to know about the details of candidates who are contesting for Lok Sabha. I will vote for those who have no criminal record and who work to improve public infrastructure and education.

- Krati Hashwani, 29, lawyer

Used comp off

I work for an IT firm in Mumbai. I want to choose the government of my choice. I want to give my contribution to it. Everyone at my home cast vote. I also don’t want to miss it, so I took three-day leave from office. To get leave was not easy, so I used my comp off for this. I will vote in Lok Sabha election for the second time. Earlier, I did it in 2019.

- Shruti Dubey, 28, engineer