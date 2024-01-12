MP: CM Rise School Teacher Booked For Harassing Class 12 Girl; Would Force Her To Meet Outside School

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): A complaint has been filed against a biology teacher of CM Rise School in Barwani for allegedly flirting with a Class 12 girl on Thursday.

As per information, the student reported that the teacher made inappropriate remarks over the phone and repeatedly called her to meet outside. When the student informed her family about this, they visited the school on Thursday. The family lodged a complaint with the principal. Later in the afternoon, they reached the city police station to file a report against the teacher.

Read Also Indore: Man Missing For 11 Days Found Dead In Underground Water Tank

However, due to the absence of a female inspector, the report could not be filed until late evening. Subsequently, the family summoned the female inspector from Pansela. The report was then officially filed.

The female inspector has initiated an inquiry by questioning the student, and further action will be taken in accordance with the legal process. The teacher, Bhavilal, clarified that the discussions with the student were meant in a joking manner, with no ulterior motives.

The school's principal, KL Sahu, mentioned that statements from both the student and the teacher have been recorded. Higher authorities have been informed, and the necessary administrative actions will be taken.