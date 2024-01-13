 MP: 'Won't Hesitate To Fight BJP,' Says Shivraj's Son Kartikey Singh Chouhan During Sankalp Yatra; Video Goes Viral
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: 'Won't Hesitate To Fight BJP,' Says Shivraj's Son Kartikey Singh Chouhan During Sankalp Yatra; Video Goes Viral

MP: 'Won't Hesitate To Fight BJP,' Says Shivraj's Son Kartikey Singh Chouhan During Sankalp Yatra; Video Goes Viral

The statement came as a surprise, hinting at growing rift between Shivraj family and the party.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, January 13, 2024, 12:35 PM IST
article-image
Kartikey Singh Chouhan, son of chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): In a strong statement, Kartikey Singh Chouhan, the son of former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan, said that he won't hesitate to "fight" against his own BJP government if required.

The video is now going viral on social media, where Kartikey can be heard saying, "Waise toh koi dikkat nahi hai, kyuki apni hi sarkar hai. Par agar naubat aayi toh aapke liye unse bhi ladh jaunga. (Our government is in power, so there won't be any problem in fulfilling promises; however, if required, I won't hesitate to fight them for your welfare," he said.

The statement came as a surprise, hinting at the growing rift between the Shivraj family and the party.

Read Also
6 Enchanting Pre-Wedding Shoot Locations In Bhopal
article-image
Read Also
MP CM Mohan Yadav's ‘Raahgiri’ To Restart Tomorrow; Prep Begins
article-image

Kartikey was addressing a Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra at his father's constituency, Budhni, in Sehore district, on Friday. Interacting with the people, he said, "Neither I am a political leader nor do I have any desire to enter politics. However, I campaigned for my father here, held several political rallies, and made promises to you. Therefore, it is my duty to ensure all promises are fulfilled."

He further assured the public that everything that he had promised during his father's election rallies would be implemented.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: 'Won't Hesitate To Fight BJP,' Says Shivraj's Son Kartikey Singh Chouhan During Sankalp Yatra;...

MP: 'Won't Hesitate To Fight BJP,' Says Shivraj's Son Kartikey Singh Chouhan During Sankalp Yatra;...

6 Enchanting Pre-Wedding Shoot Locations In Bhopal

6 Enchanting Pre-Wedding Shoot Locations In Bhopal

Govt Mulls New State Aircraft For VIPs: After ₹210 Cr Deal Failed To Take Off In 2022, The New...

Govt Mulls New State Aircraft For VIPs: After ₹210 Cr Deal Failed To Take Off In 2022, The New...

Bhopal Needs Additional Bucks To Improve Swachh Ranking

Bhopal Needs Additional Bucks To Improve Swachh Ranking

Not Rejected But Elected Former CM Still Gets People’s Affection: Chouhan

Not Rejected But Elected Former CM Still Gets People’s Affection: Chouhan