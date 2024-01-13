MP: 'Won't Hesitate To Fight BJP,' Says Shivraj's Son Kartikey Singh Chouhan During Sankalp Yatra; Video Goes Viral

Kartikey Singh Chouhan, son of chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): In a strong statement, Kartikey Singh Chouhan, the son of former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan, said that he won't hesitate to "fight" against his own BJP government if required.

The video is now going viral on social media, where Kartikey can be heard saying, "Waise toh koi dikkat nahi hai, kyuki apni hi sarkar hai. Par agar naubat aayi toh aapke liye unse bhi ladh jaunga. (Our government is in power, so there won't be any problem in fulfilling promises; however, if required, I won't hesitate to fight them for your welfare," he said.

The statement came as a surprise, hinting at the growing rift between the Shivraj family and the party.

Kartikey was addressing a Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra at his father's constituency, Budhni, in Sehore district, on Friday. Interacting with the people, he said, "Neither I am a political leader nor do I have any desire to enter politics. However, I campaigned for my father here, held several political rallies, and made promises to you. Therefore, it is my duty to ensure all promises are fulfilled."

He further assured the public that everything that he had promised during his father's election rallies would be implemented.