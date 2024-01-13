MP CM Mohan Yadav's ‘Raahgiri’ To Restart Tomorrow; Prep Begins

From Student Politics To Madhya Pradesh CM: Mohan Yadav Has Come A Long Way |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The days of fun along with morning walks during the winter season will return this Sunday, thanks to the initiative of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, the architect of ‘Raahgiri’ event.

On January 14, the event will be organised at Koti Road, the prime area for morning walkers. Before Simhastha Mahaparva-2016, the concept was given by the then Ujjain South MLA and present CM Yadav. Later, such events were started in many big cities of the state. However, due to Covid-19, Raahgiri could not be organised during the past four to five years.

Meanwhile, the local administration has thrown its strength to make the event successful as the CM would be part of the event. The roads are being cleansed, while the bushes are being properly arranged. The walls of buildings located in the area are being beautifully painted. Street light arrangements are also being streamlined.

Coordinator of the event Kapil Yarde told Free Press that at least 22 organisations will participate in the event on Sunday. Food stalls will also be there. There will be separate space for games. According to Yarde, the CM will open the event at 6.30 am by lighting a lamp. The event will continue till 10 am. He said that Rahgiri will be organised on the alternate Sundays on Kothi Road and Ankpaat Road.

Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) commissioner and in-charge CEO of Smart City Ashih Pathak and SDM-cum-nodal officer of the event Arth Jain on Friday reviewed the arrangements for the event. In collaboration with the district administration, UMC, Ujjain Development Authority, other government departments and social organisations will be part of the event. It will showcase programmes ranging from childhood to the age of fifty-five, celebratory events, ancient games related to Indian culture and cultural programmes.