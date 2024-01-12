MP: No More Torn Jeans Or Mini Skirts As Ganesha Temple In Ujjain Imposes Dress Code Ban And Selfie Restriction For Devotees

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The renowned ten-armed Ganesha temple at the Chakrateerth Smashaan in Ujjain has implemented a dress code ban on Friday. From preventing devotees from entering the temple premises in mini skirts, torn jeans, and other revealing attire. Devotees are now also restricted from taking selfies inside the temple. The temple committee has posted notices at the gate in this regard.

Pujari Hemant Ingle explained that many times, young women do not adhere to traditional dress norms and instead opt for torn jeans and mini skirts. Concerned about their safety, the temple committee has decided to allow such visitors to view the deity from outside only.

Hemant Ingle further stated that young women, especially, have been advised to adhere to the traditional dress code. The temple committee has put up a poster outside the temple emphasizing guidelines such as refraining from taking photos, maintaining cleanliness, wearing clothes in accordance with Sanatan Dharma, and avoiding unnecessary sitting inside the temple premises.

Devotees can still take pictures of Lord Ganesha

Pujari Hemant Ingle revealed that a ban on taking selfies inside the temple was imposed during Ganesh Chaturthi, after which several girls began adhering to the rule. He clarified that women can still take pictures of Lord Ganesha but are prohibited from taking selfies using mobile phones. Women are encouraged to wear traditional attire such as sarees or suits when visiting the temple. In case they enter wearing jeans or skirts, they are kindly requested to adhere to Sanatan Dharma norms in their clothing during their next visit.

The temple, well-known nationwide, witnesses a significant number of men and women visiting for darshan. Wednesdays, in particular, draw a large crowd throughout the day.