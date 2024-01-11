Swachh Survekshan 2023: 7 Reasons For Indore's 7th Stunning Win

Garbage management has emerged as one of the most severe problems in the world. And India's attempt to tackle it with 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan' is a step in the right direction! However, the mission's 7th-time winner in 2023—Indore—does the Swachhta the way most of India could only yearn! Let's start from the start...

