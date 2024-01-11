Swachh Survekshan 2023: 7 Reasons For Indore's 7th Stunning Win

By: Staff Reporter | FPJ Web Desk | January 11, 2024
Garbage management has emerged as one of the most severe problems in the world. And India's attempt to tackle it with 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan' is a step in the right direction! However, the mission's 7th-time winner in 2023—Indore—does the Swachhta the way most of India could only yearn! Let's start from the start...
1. Up until 2016, one of Indore's biggest issues was municipal trash. Instead of depending on the trash bins set up in localities, Indore started door-to-door garbage collection.
2. Within a year, Indore intensified its garbage collection and more pick-up vans were roped in to make sure every colony are area was covered.
3. Indore took a step further in 2018 and began separating wet and dry garbage at the source of pickup itself, setting an example for other cities to follow.
3. In the year 2019, 13 lakh tonnes of legacy waste at the trenching site was strategically disposed of under the then municipal commissioner and now collector, Asheesh Singh. The move stunned the whole country and made Indore the third-best city in the world.
4. Indore is also the first city to implement the ban on single-use plastic. Large equipment was also built at the trenching field to separate 15 different types of dry waste. These actions contributed to the fourth consecutive cleanest city tag victory.
5. To keep this title in the bag, the nullah tapping in Indore was introduced, which prevented sewage water from entering the Saraswati and Kanh rivers. It created six wards that produced no garbage. The efforts yielded results on a nationwide scale.
6. At its trenching ground, Indore constructed the largest bio-CNG plant in Asia. The use of wood and coal in furnaces in industries, restaurants, and other establishments was banned, which also improved air quality.
7. Back to 2023: The capacity for disposing of construction and demolition (C&D) waste was doubled this year. Along with this, the 3R Concept has been developed in all 19 zones of Swachh City. The capacity to make manure from silt has also increased.
