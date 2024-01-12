Bhopal: CM Mohan Yadav, Minister Vishvas Sarang Spotted Flying Kite Ahead Of Makar Sankranti (WATCH)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Ahead of Makar Sankranti, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday participated in the age-old tradition of kite flying at Kushabhau Thakre Convention Center on Friday.

He was accompanied by Minister Vishvas Sarang.

Addressing the athletes and artists, CM Yadav praised the current Prime Minister's efforts, citing instances where impactful changes were observed. He shared recent incidents where flights to Lakshadweep were canceled after the Prime Minister's visit, demonstrating his influence in various sectors, including defense and security.

"We are moving forward as a nation," Yadav said, expressing optimism about India's growth.

आज #NationalYouthDay के अवसर पर 10 जनवरी से प्रारंभ हुए मकर संक्रांति उत्सव के अंतर्गत युवाओं के साथ पतंग उड़ाई।



इस अवसर पर कैबिनेट मंत्री साथी श्री @VishvasSarang जी भी उपस्थित रहे। pic.twitter.com/TpeydyUg7e — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) January 12, 2024

Sports Minister Vishwas Sarang said, "One Narendra had a dream that India would become the most powerful nation globally. Another Narendra is materializing that dream. Born in our country, he is guiding the entire world. Our philosophy and ideology guide the world. Today, on the birth anniversary of the great personality being celebrated as Youth Day, he was someone who showed direction to the entire world.”

Yadav, known for his vibrant engagement with cultural festivities, joined the youth in launching kites into the sky. The event, held on January 10, brought together people from all walks of life.

In conclusion, the Chief Minister emphasized that Swami Vivekananda's birthday celebration wasn't just a national event but a global one, as his teachings continue to guide and inspire people worldwide.