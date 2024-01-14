MP: CM Yadav Attends 'Raahgiri Anand Utsav' In Ujjain, Distributes 'Til Laddus' On Makar Sankranti (WATCH) | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav attended the "Raahgiri Anand Utsav' in Ujjain on Sunday. On this occasion, the CM distributed 'Til ke Laddus' to the people on Kothi road and congratulated everyone on Makar Sankranti. Yadav was in a jovial mood and was seen singing the famous spiritual hymn 'Govind Bolo, Hari Gopal Bolo'. He also danced on the popular Bollywood song ‘Sabse Aage Honge Hindustani’.

Talking to the media, Yadav said, "Raahgiri Anand Utsav was organised this morning on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.I would like to congratulate everybody on this. In this regard, various types of programs are also being organised in Ujjain related to Yoga, science, environment, singing, literature."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In 'Raahgiri Anandotsav', traditional games and entertainment programs were organised. Games like Antti (marbles), rope jumping, sack race, Sitoliya were played. Haryanvi and Malvi dance, Garba, Katha Sagar, Akhara performance, aerobic, yoga, bodybuilding, Malkhamb performance were also included in the cultural programs. Foreign tourists also participated in this carnival.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Speaking about the Ram Temple inauguration in Ayodhya, Yadav chanted Jai Shri Ram, and said that on January 22, the people of Ujjain will celebrate with the whole of India.

During the program, a health camp was also organised by the health department, while the Municipal Corporation made a selfie point focussing on the cleanliness campaign.

Later, CM Yadav offered prayers at Shri Ram Janardan Temple located in Ankpat and also participated in the cleanliness drive in the temple premises. He was seen sweeping the temple premises with a broomstick in his hands.