Simhastha 2028: Indore-Ujjain Road To Be Widened To Six-Lane 

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In view of the Simhastha fair 2028, the MP State Road Development Organisation (MPRDC) has proposed to build two extra lanes for Indore-Ujjain State Highway and make it a 6 lane road. Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) has proposed the purification of Kanh and Saraswati Rivers to help in the ambitious Kshipra purification project. IDA and police have also offered their proposals.

These suggestions were given at a review meeting for planning and successful organisation of Simhastha 2028 chaired by collector Asheesh Singh. He reviewed the proposals prepared by various departments for Simhastha in a meeting held at the Collector office on Saturday. IMC commissioner Harshika Singh, CEO of District Panchayat Siddharth Jain, CEO of IDA RP Ahirwar, additional collectors Roshan Rai and Nisha Damor and officials of departments related to development works were present in the meeting.

In the meeting, the collector said that in view of Simhastha 2028, all officers should start preparing for their respective departments from now itself. All departments should prepare proposals to provide maximum facilities for the convenience of the devotees and prepare DPR for infrastructural works. He said that the sooner the proposals are prepared, the sooner they will be approved, the work will start and will also be completed within the time limit.

The works of Simhastha should be kept on priority. The main issues discussed in the meeting were the renovation and development of temples and monuments, purification of the Kshipra River, development of the fair area, new construction of roads and bridges and widening of roads, development of rivers and water bodies, provision of drinking water, sanitation-related works, power, etc. The proposals prepared by the departments regarding stations and power lines, health-related infrastructure development, development of tourist places, beautification, fire station, etc were also dicussed.