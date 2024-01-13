 MP Weather Update: Fog Envelopes Northern MP, 6 Vehicles Collide At NH 44 Due To Low Visibility
MP Weather Update: Fog Envelopes Northern MP, 6 Vehicles Collide At NH 44 Due To Low Visibility

The night was coldest in Datia on Friday. The minimum temperature here reached 4.9 degrees.

Harshita MaheshwariUpdated: Saturday, January 13, 2024, 05:32 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The weather has changed again in Madhya Pradesh. There is fog in the morning and the nights are cold. An increase in temperature is being seen during the day. On Saturday, there was moderate to dense fog in half the state including Gwalior and Bhopal. Due to fog, 6 vehicles collided with each other near Jaderua village on National Highway 44 in Morena. There was no loss of life, nor was anyone seriously injured.

The minimum temperature was 5.5 degrees in Naugaon and Rewa, 6 in Khajuraho, 6.5 in Gwalior, 6.9 in Satna, 7 in Sidhi and 8.1 degrees in Umaria. In other cities of the state the night temperature remained above 10 degrees. The highest temperature of 16.2 degrees was recorded in Indore. It was 10 degrees in Pachmarhi.

At the same time, Datia remained the coldest even during the day on Friday. The day temperature here was recorded at 21.1 degrees.

Dr. Vedprakash Singh, Senior Scientist of IMD, Bhopal said that the Western Disturbance is around Afghanistan-Iran. Because of this the wind pattern has changed. There is cyclone activity around Rajasthan. Due to these reasons, there will be fog for the next 2 to 3 days. After this, there may be some drop in night temperature, but another western disturbance is expected to be active from January 16. Due to this the night temperature will not drop much.

article-image

