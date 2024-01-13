Bhopal: 7-Month-Old Baby's Body Exhumed To Probe If Street Dogs Killed Him As Kin Burry Without Informing Parents

FP

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In line with the orders of the district administration, the body of a seven-month-old baby-- who was allegedly killed by street dogs in Ayodhya Nagar, was exhumed on Saturday morning.

The body of the baby boy has been sent for post-mortem to ascertain the exact details of the death as the kin buried the infant without informing his parents.

The action comes after the horrific visuals of the incident went viral on social media.

The father of the deceased child has been identified as Mahendra Balmiki, a resident of Shiv Nagar slums near Minal Residency.

'Half-eaten' body found

Notably, on Friday afternoon, Balmiki was out for work and his wife was busy with the chores while the baby was sleeping inside the hut. A few stray dogs barged in his shanty, dragged out the baby from the hut, and mauled him to death at a slum area in Ayodhya Nagar locality of Bhopal, said Ayodhya Nagar police station house officer (SHO) Ritesh Sharma.

Some locals spotted the horrific sight of dogs feeding on the baby's flesh and informed the kin.

The baby's kin said that they had found the mutilated body, with half-eaten hanging parts. However, they buried the body without informing his parents.

In the evening, when a team of Bhopal Municipal Corporation reached here to catch the street dogs, the locals created a ruckus and started blaming the staff for negligence.

Results of the post-mortem report is awaited and the further action will be decided accordingly, said police.