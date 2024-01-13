Bhopal: Stray Dogs Drag Infant From Hut, Maul Him To Death

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Stray dogs dragged a seven-month-old from his hut in Ayodhya Nagar locality of the city and killed him on Thursday morning, the police said.

The kin of the deceased infant said they had found his half-eaten, mutilated body, which was buried by them later. The police said they are investigating the case.

Ayodhya Nagar police station house officer (SHO) Ritesh Sharma said that the incident took place in the hut owned by Mahendra Balmiki. He used to reside in Shiv Nagar slums located close to Minal Residency.

In the early hours of Thursday, Balmiki had gone out for work and his wife too had stepped outside. Their seven-month-old infant was asleep inside the hut.

During this, several stray dogs barged into the hut and dragged the infant’s body out of the hut. They took him to some distance, where they mauled him to death and ate up one of his hands. The incident was spotted by some people who informed the infant's kin of the same. The kin rushed to the spot to find the baby dead. They then buried his body without informing his parents.

The case escalated when the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) team went to the area to catch stray dogs, and the residents of the slum created a ruckus there. The police are currently questioning the kin of the infant, who buried his body. His father, Balmiki, has, however, objected to the postmortem of his kid and said he wanted no further action in the case.