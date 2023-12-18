 MP Shocker: Woman Beats 4-Month-Old Puppy, Throws It From Rooftop
FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, December 18, 2023, 04:35 PM IST
article-image
Representational Image |

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A shocking case of animal cruelty has emerged in Dhar, where a four-month-old puppy was beaten to death and thrown from a house rooftop by a woman. The accused was identified as Rangi Bai. The incident took place in Sanjay Colony under Naugaon Police Station jurisdiction. Disturbed by the brutality, residents reported the matter to the People's for Animals organization, who then informed the Naugaon Police.

Late on Sunday night, a case was registered against the accused woman under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act 1960. The deceased puppy's post-mortem was conducted at the veterinary hospital on Monday morning, and the report is awaited. Witnesses from the area provided statements to the police, detailing the entire incident of torture inflicted upon the innocent animal.

Rangibai, the accused, allegedly assaulted the puppy after it defecated outside her house. Anuradha Rathore and Vimala Sisodia of the same colony recounted the brutal incident, revealing that the puppy was thrown from the rooftop in the evening by the woman.

Naugaon Police has initiated legal action with the police station in-charge, Savita Choudhary, confirming the case registration and ongoing investigation into the disturbing incident of animal abuse. She assured them of legal action against the women.

