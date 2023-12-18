48K New Power Connections In Indore District This Year

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company provided 1.25 lakh new connections in Malwa-Nimar region this year. Out of these, maximum of around 48,000 connections have been given in Indore district. Most of the connections are domestic.

West Discom managing director Amit Tomar said that about 25,000 new electricity connections have been provided in Malwa Nimar in the first three months of the year 2023 i.e. between January to March and one lakh new electricity connections have been provided from April to December 10. During the year, maximum of 48,000 connections were given in Indore district, he added. Out of these, 33,000 connections have been given in the urban area while 15,000 have been given in the rural areas.

Tomar said that in terms of demand for new connections, Ujjain district is at second place with 12,000 connections followed by Dhar district with 8,000 connections, Khargone district with 7,500 connections, Ratlam district with 7,000 connections and Mandsaur with 6,000 connections. Besides, Dewas district remained at 7th position in the company with 5,500 new connections. In other districts also, 3,000 to 5,000 new connections have been provided on time as per the demand.

Tomar said that the demand for new connections in the company's cities like Indore, Dewas, Ujjain, Ratlam, Pithampur, Dhar, Khandwa, Burhanpur, Mandsaur etc., was relatively higher as compared to other cities.