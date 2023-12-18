Rising Dengue Cases: Over 1,003 Dengue Cases In Indore Division, Over 45% In Indore District

Representative Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Increasing dengue cases are still a concern for health officials as over 1,003 dengue cases have been found in Indore division and over 45 per cent of these cases are in Indore district.

Concerned health officials have issued an advisory once again and asked the citizens to take necessary steps to prevent the disease.

“With frequent fluctuation in weather conditions, there are chances of a rise in vector-borne diseases due to a rise in mosquito population,” regional director (Health) Dr RC Panika said.

He added that not only dengue and malaria but also cases of chikungunya are increasing and people must remain aware of the same.

Meanwhile, district malaria officer Dr Daulat Patel said they have found as many as 456 cases of dengue, 10 cases of malaria, and 13 cases of chikungunya in the district, this year so far.

“Last year, over 240 cases of dengue were reported and the number was over 1,200 in 2021. We have launched an anti-larvae drive to check and eliminate larvae from homes and premises,” Patel said.

Division Report: Highest dengue cases in Indore

District Dengue

Indore 456

Dhar 265

Jhabua 85

Alirajpur 29

Khargone 45

Khandwa 12

Barwani15

Burhanpur 96