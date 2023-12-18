Indore: Shortage Of Albumin Injection Creates Trouble For Poor Patients

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The scarcity of medicines has become a routine affair in Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital due to which patients encounter challenges during treatment.

The patients undergoing treatment for liver disease are also facing such trouble as the human albumin injection is out of stock in the hospital.

The injection priced at approximately Rs 7,000 in the market, remains unavailable in the hospital, forcing the patients to get it from the market even after it being covered under Ayushman Bharat Scheme.

Despite a prolonged shortage spanning a month and a half, the hospital management has failed to provide any relief to the patients. The injection is a vital remedy for severe liver damage and about five to seven patients require the same every day in the hospital. Meanwhile, the hospital administration claimed to have placed the orders for procurement but has failed to get the injection in two months.

Recently, an NGO had to come to the rescue of a tribal woman’s son, a resident of Barwani, who was admitted to the hospital for a surgery. Post-surgery, the patient needed three injections but didn’t have money to get the same.

Albumin’s importance

Albumin, identified as a crucial protein for liver function, becomes essential in cases where liver damage reaches 80 to 90 per cent, leading to recurrent abdominal fluid accumulation. Failure to administer this injection results in a severe deterioration of the patient's condition. While an alternative exists in the form of plasma transfusion, it is a lengthier process, involving up to four units of plasma to compensate for protein deficiency.

“There is a shortage of injections and we are trying to get it at the earliest. Orders have been placed and we believe that we will get it at the earliest."

Dr Jitendra Verma, Store Incharge, MY Hospital