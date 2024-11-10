 MP Nov 10 Weather Update: Winter Delays In State; Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior Still Around 32°C
With half the month already gone, the chill is still missing, and residents in Bhopal are even using fans at night to sleep comfortably.

Updated: Sunday, November 10, 2024, 12:17 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State is experiencing unusual weather this November, as the cold season has yet to arrive. With half the month already gone, the chill is still missing, and residents in Bhopal are even using fans at night to sleep comfortably.

Weather remains dry across all districts, with warm days and nights that have only seen slight drops in temperature, causing a feeling of mild warmth instead of the usual November cold.

According to the Meteorological Department, light rain is expected in the Gwalior and Chambal regions by the last week of November. Currently, a cyclonic circulation system is active over the southwest Bay of Bengal, at an altitude of 3.6 kilometers above sea level. However, it is not significantly affecting Madhya Pradesh’s weather, resulting in mild humidity across the state.

Pachmarhi, the state’s only hill station, recorded the lowest temperature at 11.8°C. Minimum temperatures in other regions included 15.8°C in Balaghat, 17°C in Umaria, 16.1°C in Tikamgarh, 15°C in Mandla, 17.4°C in Jabalpur, 18°C in Ujjain, and 18.4°C in both Gwalior and Indore, with Bhopal at 16.4°C.

Maximum daytime temperatures recorded were 31.5°C in Bhopal, 32.6°C in both Gwalior and Indore, 33.8°C in Ujjain, and 30.6°C in Jabalpur. For Bhopal, the forecast indicates possible morning mist, wind speeds between 8 to 10 kilometers per hour, a maximum temperature of 32°C, and a minimum of around 16°C. The weather is expected to stay consistent in other districts without any major changes.

