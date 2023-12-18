Indore: NE Winds Keep Day Cool, Night Temp Likely To Touch 10 Degrees Celsius

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The north-easterly winds continued to reel the city on Sunday keeping the day temperature three degrees Celsius below the normal. Moreover, the day temperature dropped by three degrees Celsius in two days and the officials of the regional meteorological department forecast more drop in the next couple of days.

The sky remained clear in the morning and turned cloudy in the noon. “The day temperature will remain below normal and the night temperature will also drop to normal as the effect of western disturbance wanes. The city witnessed a sunny day. The night temperature will drop to 10 degrees Celsius in two days time while the day temperature will also decrease to 21-22 degrees Celsius,” Ved Prakash Singh, senior scientist, India Meteorological Department, Bhopal, said.

He added that as the effect of the western disturbance has waned and there is not much effect of the cyclonic circulation in the Bay of Bengal on the state, the winds have started blowing from north-eastern part of the country.

A fresh western disturbance is likely to affect northwest India on December 21 and 22. The temperature will fluctuate due to its effect and will again drop in the last week of the month.

Humidity remained high at 78 per cent in the morning and dropped to 56 per cent in the evening. Winds were blowing at a speed of 12 kmph. Maximum temperature on Sunday was recorded at 24.2 degrees Celsius three degrees below normal while the minimum temperature was recorded at 14.2 degrees Celsius which was three degrees Celsius above normal.