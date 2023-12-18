Indore: Man Points Pistol At Petrol Pump Worker, Arrested |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An engineer posted in Jhabua was arrested by the police on Saturday night for threatening a petrol pump worker with a pistol and even firing the pistol in the air at the petrol pump in order to intimidate the workers there.

The accused also snatched the mobile phone from an employee who recorded the video of the incident. As soon as the information about the incident was received, the police on the basis of the car number arrested the accused Ashutosh Malhotra from Nipania.

The incident took place at Laxmi Petrol Pump at Dewas Naka located in Lasudia police station area.

According to operator Rudhir Wahwa, at around 12.30 am a red coloured car stopped at the pump. There were two men and two women in the car.

At that time Ramniwas, Subhash Saraswat, Raju Bhadauria, and Rakesh Bhaskar and Shivam were on duty and other customers too were present at the pump.

The accused had blocked the way to the CNG pump so Brajesh Rathore and Rakesh Bhaskar requested him to move the car so that the way could be cleared. instead, the accused got out of the car pointed the pistol at Rakesh's forehead and threatened him and thereafter fired a shot in the air in the petrol pump premises.

The accused even entered the cabin built in the premises accusing Shivam of having captured the entire incident on video. He asked him to delete the video and snatched the phone and earbuds. The girls accompanying the accused were trying to pull him back in the car all this while. After the accused left, the employees reached the police station and told the police about the incident along with the car number. The police laid siege and caught Ashutosh.