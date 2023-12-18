Indore: RSS To Inaugurate New Building Of Dr Hedgewar Memorial Today

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh sarkaryavah, Dattatreya Hosabale will inaugurate the newly constructed building of Dr Hedgewar Memorial Committee on Monday. The three-floored building has been ready and will consist of a multi-purpose facility for various services, social programmes and is situated in Pantvaidya Colony near Ram Bagh.

The inauguration programme of "Sudarshan" building will commence at 11:30 am. Dattatreya Hosabale, Ashok Sohni, regional sanghchalak, Central Region and Prakash Shastri, state sanghchalak, Malwa will attend the event. The building has been named Sudarshan to commemorate the events of the late Kuppahalli Sitaramayya Sudarshan related to Malwa. He was the provincial campaigner of Central India province and fifth Sarsanghachalak of the RSS.

Chairman of the committee, Ishwardas Hinduja and secretary Rakesh Yadav said that this eco-friendly green building has been built with modern technology and architecture in an area of sixty thousand square feet. From Wednesday, the rituals are being conducted in Vedic style with chanting of mantras and Havan and Sundarkand, Vaastu-puja and Mangal-Aarti for the newly constructed building ‘Sudarshan’ to purify it. The building has a reception room, office, kitchen, dining room, seminar halls, meeting rooms and living rooms for 150 people. Workers and social people invited by the committee will be present in the programme.