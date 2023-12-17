Indore: Traffic Affected At Night Due To Puja Ceremony Of Girder Launch At Khajrana Square

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The traffic coming from Anand Bazaar remained closed on Saturday night due to the puja ceremony of a 45-metre-long girder launch under the flyover work at Khajrana Square, which is under construction by the Indore Development Authority. According to the information, it will take more than three to four months for one arm of the flyover to get ready.

IDA chairman Jaypal Singh Chawda, MP Shankar Lalwani, MLA Indore 2 Ramesh Mendola, and other public representatives were present along with senior officials.

Girder launch work on one arm of the flyover under construction at Khajrana Square is in process. The launch of the PSC girder towards the power house has started. A 45-metre-long steel girder is launched at the square. The work of assembling the girder is complete, and after this, the launching is being done.

The process of joining the steel girders in the various sections has begun. The girder will be installed on the pier during the night. All traffic from Bengali Square heading toward Robot Square will be blocked during this time. There won't be any stops for traffic during the day.

Interestingly, the girder launch will only be finished at night. The steel girder will be built on the pier with the assistance of two enormous cranes. There are 15,000 nuts and bolts utilised to join the steel girder.