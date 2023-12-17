Indore Crime: Man Duped Of ₹16L On Pretext Of Giving Him A Police Job

Indore Crime: Man Duped Of Rs 16L On Pretext Of Giving Him A Police Job | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Betma police arrested a woman for duping a man of Rs 16 lakh on the pretext of providing police constable and Railway ticket collector job on Saturday. The other accused is on the run and police are searching for him.

According to police, one Anil Parmar, a resident of Neori village in Hatod, lodged a complaint at Betma police on Friday stating that two accused Suman Kushwah, a resident of Alok Nagar and Abhijeet Sahu duped him of Rs 15,97,902 by promising him a job of police constable and Railway ticket collector on January 20, 2023.

He said that the accused had given him a fake appointment letter and a fake ID card and conducted training for two months. When he again contacted the accused, their calls went unanswered and the accused switched off their mobile phones. Police registered the case against the accused under relevant sections of IPC and started an investigation. Police arrested the main accused woman and search is on for the other accused.

Bag stolen from airport after customs clearance

The bag of a student who had come to the city from Dubai was stolen from Indore Airport after customs clearance. According to police, Jatin Sukhija, a resident of Vinay Nagar, lodged a complaint at Aerodrome police station stating that his son had arrived from Dubai via Air India Express flight. After the customs clearance at the airport on November 30, his bag carrying documents, XII class mark sheet and two duty-free expensive liquor bottles, was stolen.

He had complained to the airport authority but did not receive any proper response due to which they reached the police station. The police registered a case against an unidentified thief under relevant sections of the IPC and started searching for him. After examining the CCTVs footage, police found that a woman was seen carrying his bag.