Indore Retired Banker And Daughter Murder: Father's Second Marriage Led To Son's Mental Illness

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The mentally ill son, who was arrested on November 27 from Goa allegedly for murdering his father, a retired bank employee and his daughter has been suffering from mental illness ever since his father's second marriage. His father married a woman from Pune when the accused was around 15 years old, causing a significant impact on his mental health.

During a police investigation, it was revealed that after the second marriage, his father's attention shifted away from his first wife and children, leading to domestic disputes in the house. The accused son was deeply affected by these conflicts. His father had four children from his first wife and two from his second. The accused son had been urging his father to move to Goa, as he had visited there in 1992 during a family trip. However, his father was not willing to relocate, which further fueled the son's anger.

The retired bank employee and his divorced daughter were found murdered at his place under the Sanyogitaganj police station on November 8. The police arrested the accused son, Pulin. The deceased were identified as Kamal Kishore Dhamande (76) and Rama Arora (53). Dhamande who lived in the IDA Building in Samwad Nagar near Navlakha Bus Stand. Rama was his elder daughter.