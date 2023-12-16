Indore Theft: Women Enter House As Domestic Help, Clean Up ₹10L Jewellery; Watch CCTV Clip

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two women who came to a house in Juni Indore area seeking work, stole jewellery worth approximately Rs 10 lakh when they were giving a demonstration of their work as asked by the women of the house. Both the women have been captured in CCTV cameras. They are being searched on the basis of the CCTV footage.

Juni Indore Police registered a case of theft against unknown women on the complaint of complainant Mayur Kukreja resident of Sarvodaya Nagar. The complainant told police that he and his wife had gone to the gym. Mother and daughter were at home. During this time two women came asking for work. His mother asked them to clean the house and also clean the utensils as a demonstration based on which they would decide whether to hire them or not. Thereafter she got engrossed in watching TV in the hall.

Taking advantage of this opportunity, the women broke the lock of the cupboard of the house and stole two diamond bracelets, two gold bracelets, a diamond bracelet and a diamond Mangalsutra. Later, they left saying that they would come to work the next day. When Mayur and his wife returned they found the jewellery missing. They tried to search for them in the colony but in vain. According to ACP Devendra Dhurve, the complainant is a businessman.

Rs 5 lakh valuables stolen in Bhanwarkuwan area

Similarly, in Bhanwarkuan police station area, unidentified accused stole gold and silver jewellery along with cash from the house of complainant Hemant Malviya, a resident of Shivmurti Nagar. The complainant told the police that he along with his family had gone to his nephew's wedding. There was no one at home. When the maid came to work in the morning, the lock of the house was broken. After this, the neighbour was asked to go and check the house. The window was broken and the things in the room were lying in disarray. The miscreants stole cash and jewellery worth around Rs 5 lakh. Police are searching for the accused and scanning CCTV footage.