Indore: Chips Packet, UPI Transaction Help Cops To Solve Man's Murder

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A chips packet and a Unified Payment Interface (UPI) transaction helped the Tejaji Nagar police to solve a murder mystery in which the two persons had killed a man by smashing his head with a stone after an altercation over something.

The accused left a chips packet at the crime spot which one of the accused bought from a nearby shop using UPI app, which helped the police to zero in on the killers within 48 hours of the crime on Friday.

Additional DCP Zone 1 Alok Sharma said that on Wednesday night, the police found a body in Nayta Mundla. The victim was identified as Gopal Singh aka Bhawani, 55, a resident of Barodpipalya in Dewas.

The victim had been living in the city for five years and used to sleep on the footpath, and pick garbage for living. The police searched the whole area and found a chips packet from the spot which the accused had left.

The police examined the CCTVs footage near the spot and found two suspicious persons. It was learnt that one of the accused bought the chips packet from a nearby shop by using the UPI app. The police traced the UPI transaction which led them to the location of the accused after tracing his mobile number. The accused were arrested from their houses in Udaipura village of Khargone.

The accused have been identified as Dipendra More, 26, and Duliya Barela, 30. During interrogation, the accused confessed to their crime and told the police that they were drinking liquor and after an altercation over something, they smashed the victim’s head with a stone in a fit of rage, which resulted in his death.