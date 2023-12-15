Indore: Mayor Inspects Rajwada, Surrounding Areas, Shopkeepers Advised Not To Keep Goods Outside Shops | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav inspected Rajwada and surrounding areas and advised shopkeepers, who keep goods outside their shops on footpaths to sell them, to keep the same inside their shops failing which action will be taken by Indore Municipal Corporation.

Bhargav, who was accompanied by newly elected Indore-3 MLA Golu Shukla, said that their move of encroaching upon footpaths leads to traffic congestion in the area. “When you people put goods on footpaths, pedestrians are forced to walk on roads which results in traffic congestion.

For everybody’s convenience, keep the goods inside the shops else IMC will confiscate them and penalise also,” the mayor told shopkeepers.

Along with this, the mayor also directed the officials concerned to plan the operation of city buses in the Rajwada market area in such a manner that it does not add to traffic woes. Operation of public transport in Rajwada is necessary for common people’s convenience, he added.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: 2nd Annual Indorean NRIs Conference On December 17

Service Road From Rau To DPS Will Be Of 9 Metres Instead Of 7, Says Mayor

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav said that the service road, which is being built from the funds of Indore Municipal Corporation, from Rau Circle to DPS is going to be of nine metres instead of seven meters.

Bhargav along with newly elected Rau MLA Madhu Verma inspected the construction of the service road alongside the Bypass on Thursday. During the inspection, public works incharge Rajendra Rathore, additional commissioner Abhay Rajangaonkar, superintending engineer DR Lodhi, Naresh Jaiswal, Parag Aggarwal and other departmental officers were present. Bhargav and Verma started the inspection from Tejaji Nagar intersection.

Bhargava said that keeping in view the increasing traffic on the city Bypass, instructions were given to the officials concerned regarding the construction of a 9-metre service road in place of seven-metre wide service road.

Besides, instructions were also given to the officers concerned regarding the removal of encroachments obstructing the width of the service road. Verma said that good work is being done by the corporation to ensure that the citizens get the best road system with better traffic.

Public Works in-charge Rajendra Rathore said that a total of 24 km service road from Rau Circle to DPS via Tejaji Nagar and Ralamandal will be constructed. A total of Rs 77 crore will be spent on construction of this service road, he added.