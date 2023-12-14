Indore: Kids In Slum Area Request District Immunisation Officer For Polio Drops (WATCH)

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Kids in the slum area showed excitement for being immunised against polio. The kids took District immunisation officer Dr Tarun Gupta to their area and asked to immunise them.

Kids also asked the officer to arrange books for them to study. Dr Gupta distributed biscuits and other edibles to motivate the kids.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The District Health Department achieved a hundred per cent target of immunising children against polio on Wednesday. The department immunised 55,548 children aged 0 to 5 years by reaching door to door for children who had missed taking polio drops, on the third day to achieve the target of 5.18 lakh kids.

According to immunisation officer Dr Tarun Gupta, “We had launched a door-to-door campaign to reach every kid of 0-5 years to get them immunised against polio. We focused on the migrant population, workers, and slum areas to reach the last kid of the district.”

He added that his team visited most of the rural areas across the district to find the children who had missed taking polio drops.

“We administered over 3.89 lakh polio doses on the first day of the campaign while about 73,466 children were immunised on the second day and about 55,548 children on the third day,” Dr Gupta added.

He said that the focus will be shifted again to routine vaccination for immunising pregnant women and children.