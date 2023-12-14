Indore: From Kailash Kher’s Music Concert To Sunil Grover’s Live Comedy, 8 Things To Do This Weekend

By: Harshita Maheshwari | December 14, 2023
Indore is all set to rock this weekend! It will be full of fun, thrill and enthusiasm for all music lovers, sports lovers, poets and theater artists.
1. Indore invites all the poetry lovers to December Delight at 'City of Dreams' in Indore on December 17 from 4:00 PM onward.
2. A great news for theatre lovers! Play 'HELLO PAPA' is going to be held on December 15 and 16 at Devi Ahilya Vishwa Vidhyalaya in Indore.
3. "Indore Ka Tyohar" -- Lit Chowk Season 3 has returned with twice the zeal and fervour . The festival will have discussion session, art performances, cultural nights, workshops, bookstalls, food stalls, handicraft stalls and various competitions. The three day fest will begin on December 15 at Gandhi Hall.
4. Kailash Kher has returned to Indore after a long time. Blossoming Winters will have a beautiful and pink touch thanks to Kailash Kher's Musical Deserts. The event at Phoenix Citadel Mall's Siena Plazza will begin at 7 PM on December 15.
5. Are you prepared to laugh uncontrollably and have a wild time with friends and family while falling off your chairs? Your response must be a resounding "yes," as on December 16th, the one and only SUNIL GROVER will be visiting Phoenix Citadel Indore at 8:00 PM.
6. Undisputedly, India ranks first Dj Chetas has not only marked his name in India, but he has also marked over most of the world. After completing his tour of the UK, he is ready to deliver an encounter that will never be forgotten on December 17th, starting at 7 p.m., at Phoenix Citadel Indore
7. A grand event for athletics is here! Decathlon Indore 10K Run is taking place in Indore on December 17 from 5 AM to 9 AM at Nehru Stadium. The participants will get t-shirt, medal, refreshments, gift coupons and timed chip for 10k runs.
8. Tinder mixers presents Get Artsy, which offers the opportunity to meet single people and explore your creative side at Ring Road Social Ground Floor, C-21 Business Park on December 16 from 6 PM onward.
Thanks For Reading!