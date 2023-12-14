Madhya Pradesh Man Gifts Revealing Dress To 'Bhabhi', Forces Her To Wear Late Night; Beats Her After She Refuses

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A man allegedly tried to seduce his brother's wife, and when she objected, he started beating her brutally in Gwalior. The police officers were also stunned to hear the reason for the incident.

The accused man had brought a revealing dress as a gift for his sister-in-law at late night and demanded her to wear it and show him the fitting. Stunned, the woman refused him, following which he physically assaulted her. She then approached the Janakganj police station and lodged a complaint against him.

According to the information, a 27-year-old woman living in Sanjay Nagar, Gwalior. In her complaint, she said that her brother-in-law reached home on Wednesday at around 12.30 in night. He was holding a bag which had a revealing dress it. The brother-in-law said, "This is my gift for you. Wear it and show me right now.”

The woman said that she was stunned to hear such a thing from her brother-in-law. When she scolded him, he became ill-mannered. When she stopped him, he raised his hand and started beating her. The rest of the family also stopped him but he kept on beating her. Later, he ran away threatening to kill her.

CSP Ashok Singh Jadon said that on the complaint of the woman, a criminal case was registered by the police against the accused brother-in-law under various sections, but the accused is still absconding. Efforts are underway to arrest him.

Jadon claimed that police are continuously searching for him and he will be arrested soon.