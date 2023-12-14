 Indore: 17-Year-Old Dies By Suicide After Mother Refuses To Give Mobile Phone
Harshita RawatUpdated: Thursday, December 14, 2023, 12:49 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 17-year-old student of the class 11 took his own life by hanging, after his mother refused to give him a mobile phone in Indore on Thursday.

The student identified as Vinay, took his own life by hanging in the Nageen Nagar area of the Aerodrome police station jurisdiction. The incident occurred when there was no one at home.

Vinay's father, Raju Pal, who works as a JB conductor, and his mother, Laxmi Bai, were both out.

It is reported that Vinay was facing exam pressure, while preparing for the same. He felt discouraged after his mother refused to give him a mobile phone as she wanted him to focus on his studies. Following to which, he hanged himself at his home when his mother and his father were out.

Authorities are presently investigating the incident to comprehend the circumstances surrounding this tragic event.

Madhya Pradesh has become a cause for concern in the context of student suicides, securing the third position in the national ranking, as per the 2020 data disclosed by the National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB). The figures portray a disheartening picture, with Madhya Pradesh contributing to 10.3% of student suicides, amounting to 1,340 cases. Topping this disconcerting list are Maharashtra at 13.5% (1,764 suicides) and Tamil Nadu at 10.9% (1,416 suicides).

