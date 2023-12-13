Breaking News: Unlawful Use Of Loudspeakers Banned In Temples & Mosques, Orders Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has banned the unlawful use of loudspeakers in temples, mosques and other religious places across Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday. The decision comes a few hours after Yadav took oath as the chief minister.

The order dated December 13, 2023, states that efforts will be made to remove loudspeakers from the temples and mosques after proper communication and coordination with the religious leaders. A list of religious places not following the rules will be prepared.

The order further states that the unnecessary use of loudspeakers create noise pollution, which reduces the human capability to focus on work, and its usage during late night disturbs public's sleep. Therefore, efforts are being made to ensure loudspeakers or DJs are not misused.

Rewind To 2017: Sonu Nigam Expressed Concern On 'Forced Religiousness'

In the past too, celebs like Sonu Nigam have also expressed his concern on the usage of loudspeakers in mosques during azaan. He questioned the need of the loudspeakers. Notably, Aadhan is recited five times a day in mosques, including the one at early morning.

"I am not a Muslim, yet I wake up with azaan every day. This is forced religiousness in India," he had said. His statement had created a controversy back then, drawing criticism from several religious leaders.

Similarly, in temples and gurudwaras too, loudspeakers are used occasionally.