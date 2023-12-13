MP CM Mohan Yadav Visits Mahakal After Oath Ceremony; From Now He Won't Be Able To Spend Night In Ujjain, Here's WHY | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After swearing-in as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday, Dr Mohan Yadav visited his home-town Ujjain and performed 'Rudrabhishek' at Mahakaleshwar Temple.

Yadav said, "It is important to seek the blessings of 'Baba' when you get a new opportunity," after offering prayers at Mahakal Temple in Ujjain.

Yadav performed special rituals and vowed to fulfil all his duties and serve as a dedicated Chief Minister for the state. He also prayed for Madhya Pradesh’s progress and welfare.

This is Yadav's first visit to his hometown Ujjain as a Chief Minister. He was given a warm welcome at the helipad and was welcomed by senior administrative officials. According to information, he will head back to Bhopal after darshan.

Yadav took his charge as the new Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, JP Nadda, Manhubhai Patel and other veteran BJP leaders at Bhopal’s Lal Parade Ground on Wednesday.

From Now onwards, CM Yadav Cannot Stay Night In Ujjain. Here's Why?

Ujjain has an old belief that only one ‘Raja’ can stay here at night. And since, Lord Mahakal is worshipped as ‘Ujjain’s Raja’, no other chief or king can spend night here. It is believed if any head of the state or chief minister or prime minister stays a night in Ujjain, they end up losing their power and government.

Morarji Desai

For instance, India's former prime minister Morarji Desai had to resign midway in 1979. It is believed because he had stayed for a night in Ujjain, certain unfavourable events unfolded that led him to tender his resignation.

Yediyurappa

A similar association exists with Chief Minister of Karnataka, BS Yediyurappa. It was said that Yediyurappa had to pay a price for spending the night in Ujjain just after 20 days of his stay in Ujjain at night and had to leave his position as a CM.

Interestingly, Ujjain is also Mohan Yadav’s hometown and now that he has been elected as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, now people are wondering ‘If or not Yadav will stay in Ujjain at night!’

Vikramaditya

And hence, the saying has been followed since forever not just by political figures but the rulers and kings in history. Ujjain’s Vikramaditya was the only king who could rule along with Mahakal as he was known for his justice and honesty. In such a situation, people are wondering if Yadav would be able to stay at his home in Ujjain during nights after being a CM.

About Mohav Yadav

Mohan Yadav, the newly elected Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh is a native of Mahakal Nagri. Also, he is a 3-time MLA from Ujjain who won Ujjain South assembly constituency in Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections 2023, by defeating Congress's Chetan Prenarayan Yadav by 12941 votes.