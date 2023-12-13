 MP: Shivraj Changes X Bio To 'Former Chief Minister'; His Cut-Out Missing Near PM Modi, Amit Shah & Mohan Yadav's Hoarding On Bhopal Streets
Harshita RawatUpdated: Wednesday, December 13, 2023, 01:30 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In the wake of the recent change in leadership in Madhya Pradesh, politicians have updated their designation on social media, reflecting the power transition. Former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, acknowledging the shift in responsibilities, has revised his bio on social media platform X from "Chief Minister" to "Former Chief Minister."

This digital gesture signifies the political evolution in the state as Chouhan passes the baton to the newly elected Chief Minister, Mohan Yadav. Meanwhile, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) has swiftly responded to the change, updating its profile picture on X from Shivraj Singh Chouhan's to Mohan Yadav's.

These digital transformations align with the formalities of the oath-taking ceremony held today, where Mohan Yadav officially assumed the role of Chief Minister in a political transition for Madhya Pradesh.

article-image

Shivraj's hoarding missing from top brass

article-image

Posters and hoardings of the top BJP leaders were spotted across Bhopal on Wednesday-- the day when Mohan Yadav took oath as the Madhya Pradesh CM. Huge hoardings of PM Modi, BJP national president JP Nadda, Amit Shah, Mohan Yadav and state party chief JP Nadda were witnessed along the roads, however, cut-out of former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan was nowhere to be seen.

In the Chief Minister's oath-taking ceremony, the posters featuring former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan were notably absent. The absence of Chouhan's photos on these hoardings signifies a visual shift and marks the conclusion of his tenure as the state's Chief Minister.

article-image

Mohan Yadav officially assumed the role of Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday, with the swearing-in ceremony held at the Lal Parade Ground in Bhopal. The oath was administered by Governor Mangubhai Patel, and accompanying Yadav were Deputy Chief Ministers Jagdish Devda and Ravindra Shukla.

article-image

