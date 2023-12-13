Madhya Pradesh CM Oath Ceremony Today LIVE: Mohan Yadav Sworn-In As CM (WATCH)

11:30 AM

Mohan Yadav took oath as the new Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh. Jagdish Devda and Ravindra Shukla are the new deputy CMs.

11:25 Updates

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached Bhopal's Lal Parade ground for the oath ceremony of Mohan Yadav.

11:15 AM Updates

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National president JP Nadda arrives in Bhopal. To-Be Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, outgoing CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and state chief VD Sharma received the top brass leaders at the airport and greeted them with flowers.

10:50 AM Updates

Bhopal is abuzz with political leaders including Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and Chief Minister-designate Mohan Yadav gather in anticipation of the forthcoming swearing-in ceremony.

10:15 AM Updates

Madhya Pradesh's newly-elected Chief Minister Mohan Yadav started the D-day by paying floral tributes to the statues of Pandit Deendayal and Shyama Charan Mukherjee at the BJP office in Bhopal as he heads to Lal Parade ground for his oath ceremony.

Meanwhile, Jagdish Devda performed a puja at his residence before taking the oath as Deputy Chief Minister today.

As the excitement builds for today's much-awaited swearing-in ceremony in Bhopal, the city is abuzz with the arrival of VIPs and leaders. Among them is Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, set to witness the oath-taking of MP CM Mohan Yadav. The ceremony will also see the presence of Deputy CM-designates Rajendra Shukla & Jagdish Devda.

