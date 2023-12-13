 Bhopal: Traffic Diversion For Oath Taking Function
Bhopal: Traffic Diversion For Oath Taking Function

The Bhopal police issued the traffic diversion plan for the programme.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, December 13, 2023, 01:12 AM IST
article-image
Bhopal: Traffic Diversion For Oath Taking Function | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Traffic will be diverted from key routes for oath taking function to be held here on Wednesday. The newly elected BJP legislature party leader Mohan Yadav will take oath in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries at Motilal Nehru stadium.

Traffic diversion will come into effect from 9.30 am. There will be no vehicular flow on roads around Lily Talkies Square, Roshanpura Square, Polytechnic Square, Banganga Square and Court Square to ensure security of participants and attendees.

Vehicles from Roshanpura Square will be diverted to Bharat Talkies and TT Nagar while those from Bharat Talkies will be directed towards Railway Station and Bus Stand. All types of vehicles coming from Gwalior and Guna can be parked at designated areas near Lalghati Square.

Special arrangements have been made for parking of VIP vehicles at MVM College Ground, MLA Rest House and Jail Headquarters. Participants arriving from Gwalior, Guna, Indore, Ujjain, Dewas, Sagar, Jabalpur, Hoshangabad and Betul will travel along designated routes and parking areas to ensure seamless traffic flow and efficient parking management.

Security beefed up for PM's visit, 15 IPS officers deployed Security has been beefed up in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the state capital to attend the oath swearing ceremony on Wednesday.

Commissioner of police Harinarayan Chari Mishra said 15 IPS officers and 3,000 police personnel have been deployed to ensure security arrangements and maintain law and order during the visit of the VIPs.  The SPG has also reviewed the security arrangements.  

