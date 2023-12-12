MP: 5-Year-Old Child Slips Into Borewell While Playing; Excavator Machines Start Digging For Rescue; Visuals Surface

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): In yet another incident, a five-year-old child fell into a borewell in Madhya Pradesh’s Alirajpur district on Tuesday evening. The incident occurred when the child was playing near the open borewell and accidentally her leg slipped.

According to information, an incident was reported at Khandala village, situated about five-kilometre on the outskirts of the district headquarters.

As soon as administration and local police came to know about the incident, the rescue team pressed into duty.

The child is identified as Vijay, and he is Dinesh's son. In the field close to his home, he was having fun with pals. In the field was a boring that was covered in a bag. The kids took the bag off and began to look inside while they played. Vijay slipped into the borewell in the interim after losing his equilibrium. Upon witnessing this, Vijay's buddies freaked out and hurried to seek adult assistance nearby. A rescue crew was sent to the location after the adults promptly called the emergency services.

The rescue operation is being closely monitored by the district collector Dr Abhay Arvind Bedekar who is present at the spot to ensure the child's safety.

Efforts are being made to expedite the digging process with the assistance of JCB machinery on both sides of the borewell. The district administration is confident that the child will be successfully rescued from the borewell.

The depth of the borewell is said to be around 20 feet and oxygen is being supplied to the child through a tube.