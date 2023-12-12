Indore Horror: Car Crushes Elderly Man Sleeping On Footpath, Errant Driver Flees; Visuals Surface

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a horrific accident, a Scorpio allegedly trampled an elderly man, sleeping by the roadside, to death in Indore on Monday. According to the police, the accident occurred near ICICI Bank at Sneh Nagar around 3 p.m. The car driver, unaware of the man sleeping on the road, ran over him.

The entire incident was caught on the camera installed in the locality. The horrific clip shows the black Scorpio running over the elderly sleeping right in front of the car. Shocked at the sight, a commuter rushed in and informed the driver. When the driver reversed the car, the wheels again ran over the victim, crushing him to death.

#WATCH | Caught on Cam: SUV Crushes Elderly Man Sleeping On Footpath At Sneh Nagar In Indore #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/cQCfISibox — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) December 12, 2023

The negligent driver did not even bother to step down and check on the victim, instead he fled from the spot. Locals, then, called an ambulance and sent the man to the hospital, but he could not be saved. They also informed the car details like the plate number and the appearance of the accused to the police.

Police have registered a case of hit and run against the errant driver and inserted relevant sections of the IPC. Additional DCP zone 4 Abhinay Vishwakarma said they have located the accused a team was sent to nab him.