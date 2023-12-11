Madhya Pradesh: UP Man Rapes Woman On Moving MEMU Train, Throws Her Out Of The Compartment

Madhya Pradesh: Man Rapes A Woman On Moving Train, Gets Arrested Within Few Hours | Representative Image

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): An Uttar Pradesh-based man allegedly raped a woman inside a MEMU train plying between Katni and Satna on Sunday night, finding her alone in the bogie. The accused, then, threw her out of the out of the compartment as soon as the train stopped. He was arrested after a few hours of the incident.

According to information, on Sunday night a woman reached Pakaria station to board a train to Uchahara. At that time, the train was empty. The woman boarded the train and was grabbed and raped by the accused at the same time.

When the train stopped at a station, the accused threw the woman out of the train and locked the gate from inside. Even if the train stood at the station for 30 minutes, GRP could not open the coach’s gate.

Police claim that the accused had locked himself in the toilet. He was arrested after breaking the toilet gate. The accused has been identified as Kamlesh Kushwaha. He is a resident of Banda, Uttar Pradesh. He has been handed over to Katni GRP.

According to sources, the train was returning empty after dropping the police force. Meanwhile, it remained standing at Pakaria station for a long time. At the same time the woman boarded the train and the accused caught hold of her and raped her.

When the train stopped at Satna station, the accused threw the woman out of the bogie and closed the gate. The train stood at the station for 30 minutes, but the GRP could not open the bogie gate. After leaving Satna, the police stopped the train at Baghai before Rewa.