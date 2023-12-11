 MP: Angry Villagers Block Roads After 'Red' Water River Kills Dozens Of Cattle & Fish In Jhabua; Visuals Surface
The incident highlights the pressing need for environmental safeguards and responsible industrial practices in the area.

Harshita RawatUpdated: Monday, December 11, 2023, 01:30 PM IST
article-image

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): The protesting villagers had blocked the main road after dozens of their cattle and fish died following consumption of 'hazardous' water from the Anas River in Jhabua.

The villagers of Antarveliya village in Jhabua sat in the middle of the road on Saturday afternoon and raised slogans against the factory units of the Meghnagar industrial area for allegedly discharging harmful 'untreated' water into the river. The chemicals have now turned the river's water color red.

According to the locals, the water has turned red due to the mixing of the harmful water that comes from the industrial area of Meghnagar. The utilization of 'Red Water', containing hazardous chemical substances, in the Meghnagar Industrial Area has resulted in the deaths of various animals, including cows, blue bulls, and fish in the region. The villagers have reported that animals, like cows and bulls, are also experiencing fatalities after drinking the water. Prior complaints regarding this issue were raised, but no remedial action has been taken thus far.

article-image

The water, tainted with harmful chemicals, is also used for agricultural activities and daily chores by the residents of over 10 tribal villages. The discharged water from industrial units is indiscriminately released into the Garia Nala, ultimately finding its way into the Anas River.

Expressing their deep concern and frustration, locals from the Antarwali village took to the streets on Saturday, initiating a roadblock to draw attention to the issue and urging prompt action from the local administration. Authorities are urged by the villagers to address the matter urgently to prevent further harm to both wildlife and local communities.

article-image
