Indore: CUET-PG Application Window Likely To Open In 1st Week Of Jan |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): National Test Agency, which has planned the common university entrance test for admission to post-graduate courses offered by central and 200 other universities in the country, is likely to make application forms available in the first week of January.

Students can fill out the application form for CUET-PG 2024 at cuet.samarth.ac.in, the official CUET 2024 website. CUET-PG is scheduled from March 11 to March 28 and the application forms will only be available in online mode.

The NTA’s schedule has however hit the DAVV’s plan of holding the final year exam in the month of March. In its missive, NTA asked DAVV and 200 other odd universities across the nation not to hold exams, especially undergraduate final year, in the month of March as it has planned CUET for admission to postgraduate courses in March.

This letter has upset the university’s plan of holding UG final year and other exams in March. DAVV has planned to hold exams in March as the model code of conduct for parliamentary elections will come into force in April and its teaching and non-teaching staff of the university will be put on poll duty thereafter. DAVV is making changes in its plan so that the dates of UG final year exams do not clash with CUET-PG dates.