Madhya Pradesh: Villagers Seek Action Against Factories Discharging Hazardous Chemical Substances | FP Photo

Meghnagar (Madhya Pradesh): Enraged villagers of Antarveliya on Saturday staged a demonstration and blocked the Meghnagar-Jhabua Highway following the death of a Nilgai after drinking water containing hazardous chemical substances.

The villagers have alleged that the factories of the Meghnagar industrial area are responsible for the death of Nilgai after it drank water from Garia drain in which the factories discharge polluted and acid-rich water. The demonstration resulted in a huge traffic jam in both directions of the Highway.

The villagers have alleged that the contaminated water is having hazardous impacts on the health of humans and wildlife. They urged the administration to take strict action on the matter.

Upon receiving information, a large police force led by Meghnagar police station in-charge RC Bharskere, Jhabua tehsildar Sunil Garg, Meghnagar tehsildar, naib tehsildar and Antarveliya outpost in-charge Mukesh Verma reached the spot to placate the situation and gave assurance of action against those responsible.

The blockade was finally lifted after much persuasion. The dead Nilgai was taken to the veterinary hospital in Meghnagar for autopsy. The last rites of Nilgai were performed by the forest department. It was alleged that despite promises made by the government, construction of CEPT (Common Treatment Plant) in industrial areas has not been completed yet.

There are many factories operated in the industrial sector that are causing air pollution and water pollution beyond the standards set by the Pollution Control Board. Not only during the rainy season but even on normal days, the polluted water gushing out of factories flows into the Garia drain which joins the Anas River.

The residents of Meghnagar use this water for drinking purposes. The villagers have cautioned for a massive protest if their demands are not met. Janpad representative members including Dhan Singh Bhuria, Rakesh Bariya, Ralu Bhuria, and others present also cautioned that if the problem is not resolved, then the supply of water from Anas River to industrial factories will be stopped and farmers will use that water for their farming.