MP: Couple Thrashes Woman For Not Walking On One Side Of Road In Niwari

Niwari (Madhya Pradesh): A couple allegedly beat up a woman badly for not walking on the side of the road in Niwari district on Saturday. A video of the incident came to fore on Sunday in which the couple can be seen kicking and punching the woman. Police have registered a case in the matter and started investigation.

According to information, Savita Ahirwar (30), resident of Mamora village of the district, complained at Geron police station on Saturday. The woman told the police that she had a dispute with villager Bhupendra Singh Yadav and his wife Anita Yadav over the issue of not walking on the side of the road. Bhupendra and Anita started abusing her and thrashed her.

In the video, a young man can also be seen saving the woman, while the couple is kicking and punching her. The woman also picks up slippers to hit in self-defence, but the couple pushes her and makes her fall down.

'They threatened to kill me'

The woman said in her complaint, “I was taking food to the farm for my husband and sister-in-law's son. Then Bhupendra Singh and his wife Anita came in a tractor and asked to walk on one side of the road. I said that I am just walking on the side. Bhupendra did not like my answer. He started abusing me. When I protested, Bhupendra and his wife got down from the tractor and started beating me with kicks, punches and slippers. He also threatened to kill me if I complained to the police. Bhupendra's land is adjacent to our farm.”

Police have registered the case and started investigation.